Riverview man accused of threatening to kidnap Lana Del Rey

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after police said he threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey.
Orlando! Fort Lauderdale! Miami! Thank you so much for coming out and making those shows totally crazy and keeping the energy high— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 3, 2018
We’re all feeling super lucky after a couple of days of amazing shows
that means
Atlanta, Georgia at the Phillips Arena is our next stop
Grateful. pic.twitter.com/qGVBUSEXGO
Michael Hunt of Riverview faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.
OPD Media release on arrest of Michael Hunt, 43, who stalked, made threats against singer Lana Del Rey.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018
Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO
Never miss a local story.
Hunt was arrested Friday evening one block away from the Amway Center where the singer was performing.
Police received a tip about “cryptic and threatening” posts Hunt made on social media.
ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 3, 2018
After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/twVrOSxNqF
Officers determined there was “a concern for public safety” and attempted to locate Hunt.
Hunt had tickets to the concert and a knife in his possession when police found him near Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard.
This girl will be in the valley soon but till then you can listen to every @LanaDelRey song possible & more with our @iHeartRadio app #iHeartAllAccess for FREE all weekend! https://t.co/xU7ue6aaZF pic.twitter.com/Z8Zu6YVby4— 104.7 KISS FM (@KISSFMPhoenix) February 3, 2018
A Facebook page reportedly belonging to Hunt contained several posts about Lana Del Rey, leading up to her concert in Orlando.
In many of them, Hunt professed his love for the singer, whose name is Elizabeth Grant.
“I’ve missed you for so long,” Hunt wrote in a post that included a picture of the singer.
He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.
Police said his criminal history includes 61 felony convictions, ranging from drug to burglary charges.
Del Rey is currently touring in support of her 2017 album “Lust for Life.”
Comments