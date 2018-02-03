Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28 in New York.
Riverview man accused of threatening to kidnap Lana Del Rey

By Ashley Carter

Spectrum Bay News 9

February 03, 2018 08:26 PM

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after police said he threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey.

Michael Hunt of Riverview faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

Hunt was arrested Friday evening one block away from the Amway Center where the singer was performing.

Police received a tip about “cryptic and threatening” posts Hunt made on social media.

Officers determined there was “a concern for public safety” and attempted to locate Hunt.

Hunt had tickets to the concert and a knife in his possession when police found him near Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard.

A Facebook page reportedly belonging to Hunt contained several posts about Lana Del Rey, leading up to her concert in Orlando.

In many of them, Hunt professed his love for the singer, whose name is Elizabeth Grant.

“I’ve missed you for so long,” Hunt wrote in a post that included a picture of the singer.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

Police said his criminal history includes 61 felony convictions, ranging from drug to burglary charges.

Del Rey is currently touring in support of her 2017 album “Lust for Life.”

