An 8-foot great white shark was tracked off the coast of Tampa. It's not the only big shark calling Florida waters home

An 8-foot shark is calling the waters off the coast of Florida home, at least for now, and she’s got company.
Ocearch, an organization that researches and tracks sharks and other marine species, tracked the female white shark just north of Tampa on Wednesday morning.
Savannah last pinged near the Florida Keys Jan. 22, but she’s been off Florida’s coast since the first of the year.
A ping is determined when a shark’s fin breaks the surface of the water, transmitting a signal from their tracking device to a satellite.
The 8-foot 6-inch, 460 pound shark was first tagged by the Ocearch group in March near Hilton Head, S.C. Since they started tracking her, Savannah has traveled more than 4,100 miles, swimming as far north as Nova Scotia before heading for warmer southern waters.
Another female white shark that recently pinged near Tampa, Miss Costa, is still tracking in the Gulf of Mexico.
Miss Costa pinged off the coast of Tampa on Jan. 1, but has since made her way south to the Florida Keys. She was last located on Jan. 30 just west of the Keys.
But Savannah and Miss Costa are not the only sharks lurking around the coast.
A female tiger shark named Harry Etta pinged on Jan. 8 off Daytona Beach and the same day, George, a male white shark, pinged near the Keys.
