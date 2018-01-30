Dead humpback whale found washed up on Florida beach

A dead humpback whale was found washed onto the shore of a beach near Jacksonville on Sunday morning, according to a report by The Florida Times-Union.
And as biologists autopsied the 31-foot-long whale on Monday, they said it was the farthest south any dead humpback has been found in the last couple of years.
The male juvenile whale was first spotted around 7 a.m. Sunday in the surf and was beached by 10 a.m., reports said.
Whoa. A viewer sent me these pictures of a whale washed ashore at Fernandina Beach. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jMtnun7OaA— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 28, 2018
Humpback whales start out as newborns around 15 feet long and can grow to about 60 feet in length by adulthood, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
FWC officials also said the whale showed signs of scavenging by sharks, which are natural predators to the whale, and further examination showed it may have been dead for up to a week.
The species has faced several threats over the years, with hunting, fishing gear entanglement, boat strikes and changes in habitat being among some of the most prominent issues.
In 2016, there were 26 humpback whale deaths along the eastern U.S. coast from Maine to North Carolina, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
An investigation into 20 of the dead whales revealed at least 10 had evidence of vessel interactions, such as propeller wounds or blunt force trauma, prompting NOAA to launch a federal investigation into the “unusual mortality event.”
