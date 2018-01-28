Dying teen finds heaven on Earth. He just married the love of his life

A Valrico teen battling cancer got his one wish answered.
On Sunday, Dustin Snyder, 19, married his high school sweetheart, Sierra Siverio.
The couple met and dated in the sixth grade. They grew apart and then got back together during Dustin’s senior year of high school.
Congrats Dustin and Sierra Snyder.
Then, just after graduation, on his 18th birthday, Dustin learned he had synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. As he fought the disease, he realized Sierra was in it for the long run.
“When she saw me after my first surgery and she was there for me in the hospital for 10 days straight, didn’t never leave, that’s when I knew she was the one,” he said.
"If you want to do something, do it before you can't": Dying #Florida teen to get his last wish and is set to marry his high school girlfriend.
After chemotherapy, doctors told the couple the cancer was gone. But in January, they received the worst news: It had returned, and the prognosis wasn’t good.
“Without her and my family, I wouldn’t have any strength to be here right now,” Dustin said.
Dying Florida teen gets his wish: She said 'yes' to a Sunday wedding.
Dustin decided he wanted to marry Sierra, and with the help of his sister’s GoFundMe campaign and the story getting out to multiple media outlets, the couple was able to get the wedding together in four days.
The couple’s wedding coordinator said more than 7,000 people from across the country contacted her offering their services.
“I can’t thank everyone enough who put this together,” Sierra said. “They’re definitely miracle workers.”
“I’m ecstatic with how this came about so quickly,” said Cassandra Fondahn, Dustin’s mother.
Everything was donated, including the rings, flowers, dresses, videography and photography. The Big Red Barn in Plant City donated the space.
The couple plans to honeymoon at Disney, and then head to Colorado to go skiing. They plan to use the near $40,000 raised through GoFundMe to pay off some of Dustin’s bills since he hasn’t been able to work, and to invest in some natural treatments to see if that will prolong his life.
“He wants to try anything he can to keep going,” Fondahn said.
Teen dying of cancer has a final wish: To marry his childhood sweetheart
“Honestly we don’t know how much longer he does have,” Sierra said. “God forbid it’s short. I hope it’s a very long time, and I’m grateful for every day that he wakes up.”
The teens met in middle school, but lost touch before reuniting in high school.
