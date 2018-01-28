Florida

3 people killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 95

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 12:31 PM

MELBOURNE, Fla.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a wrong-way collision on Interstate 95 killed three people in Indian River County.

The crash happened Saturday night.

TC Palm reports that 18-year-old Geena Brown was driving north on I-95 in a Ford Mustang when she veered across the grassy median and into the southbound lanes.

According to the FHP, a southbound Cadillac SRX struck the passenger side of the Mustang. The collision killed Brown and the two passengers, ages 76 and 78, in the Cadillac.

The Cadillac driver,45-year-old Michelle Maugeri was hospitalized with serious injuries.

FHP investigators ruled out alcohol as a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

