3 people killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 95

The Florida Highway Patrol says a wrong-way collision on Interstate 95 killed three people in Indian River County.
The crash happened Saturday night.
TC Palm reports that 18-year-old Geena Brown was driving north on I-95 in a Ford Mustang when she veered across the grassy median and into the southbound lanes.
According to the FHP, a southbound Cadillac SRX struck the passenger side of the Mustang. The collision killed Brown and the two passengers, ages 76 and 78, in the Cadillac.
The Cadillac driver,45-year-old Michelle Maugeri was hospitalized with serious injuries.
FHP investigators ruled out alcohol as a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
