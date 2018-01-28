Don’t be distracted by the beauty. Florida’s national parks are falling apart

More Videos 2:23 Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla Pause 2:54 "Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park" 0:23 Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:52 Woman allegedly kicked out of Kendall UPS for not speaking English 3:53 Firefighters dedicate fire drill tower to the late Glenn Davis 1:24 Guide dog gives life back to blind Bradenton veteran 0:41 Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:51 New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill 4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Botanist, Roger Hammer gives us a brief tour of a trail blocked by fallen trees and a saltwater march with damage done to a large Cowhorn Orchid knocked over by high winds from Hurricane Irma at Everglades National Park on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The park has a crippling maintenance backlog of more than $80 million, that has piled up over the years because Congress has failed to spend money on repairs. Last week, most of the National Park Service advisory board resigned in disgust, saying the new administration had refused repeated requests to meet and ignored their concerns over DOI Secretary Ryan Zinke's proposal to double entrance fees to some parks during peak times to raise money for repairs. Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff

Botanist, Roger Hammer gives us a brief tour of a trail blocked by fallen trees and a saltwater march with damage done to a large Cowhorn Orchid knocked over by high winds from Hurricane Irma at Everglades National Park on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The park has a crippling maintenance backlog of more than $80 million, that has piled up over the years because Congress has failed to spend money on repairs. Last week, most of the National Park Service advisory board resigned in disgust, saying the new administration had refused repeated requests to meet and ignored their concerns over DOI Secretary Ryan Zinke's proposal to double entrance fees to some parks during peak times to raise money for repairs. Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff