Cop to runaway horse: ‘Will You Stop?’ Horse: ‘Neigh’

A Florida deputy was caught on video politely pursuing a four-legged suspect on a busy road.
Pasco County Sheriff’s Cpl. Art Madden on Wednesday spotted a chestnut-and-white horse galloping in and out of traffic on a road north of Tampa. Rolling down his law enforcement vehicle’s window, he asked the animal to “please stop.” He also made kissy noises, to no avail.
Deputy corrals runaway horse in Florida. (@PascoSheriff) https://t.co/Di7TkY2wER pic.twitter.com/36SMq6Aoq1— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) January 25, 2018
According to authorities, he was able to herd the animal into a nearby housing development, and the mare finally came to a stop. Madden exited his cruiser and approached, only to have her run off again.
Never miss a local story.
"Come on! Can you stop? Please?" Police deputy in Florida finds a runaway horse and politely pleads with it to stop so they can reunite the majestic animal with its owners. https://t.co/LBM2ocicxP pic.twitter.com/6iY7zdw3yv— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 27, 2018
The horse eventually stopped a second time, and that’s when Madden threw his arms around her neck.
Pasco deputy to runaway horse: "Can you stop? Please?" #Florida https://t.co/p3RjEKcPm7 pic.twitter.com/49nbjFDolD— Bay News 9 (@BN9) January 27, 2018
The horse’s owner, who had reported the animal missing, arrived and took it away unharmed.
Comments