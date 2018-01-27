Dying Florida teen gets his wish: She said ‘yes’ to a Sunday wedding

Dustin Snyder’s Facebook cover photo was taken with his high school prom date, Sierra Siverio. Synder (right) is dying from an inoperable form of cancer. Doctors give him days to live. The 19-year-old asked Siverio (left) to marry him. The wedding is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Plant City Cassandra Fondahn Facebook/Dustin Snyder