Florida teen with terminal cancer gets wish to marry high school sweetheart before he dies

A community is coming together to give a Florida teenager his dying wish, according to a report by Fox 4.
Dustin Snyder, who is 19, is in hospice care with terminal cancer and knows he doesn’t have much longer
And all he wants to do is marry his high school sweetheart, Sierra Siverio.
That wish will come true this weekend in Plant City.
On Sunday at the Big Red Barn Dustin and Sierra will marry to give them as much time as possible to be husband and wife. The Big Red Barn is donating the space for the wedding free of charge, the outlet reported.
Dustin’s mother, Cassandra Fondahn, told Fox 4 that it’s been a whirlwind the last few days as they decided on giving Dustin his wish sooner rather than later.
At 18, he was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
After months of chemotherapy, the cancer was gone.
But just three weeks ago, Dustin was rushed to the hospital with abdominal pain. That’s when doctors discovered the cancer had returned.
Now, he is in hospice and has a pain pump connected to his heart.
The Valrico teen’s older sister created a GoFundme page to get donations for the wedding.
As of Friday morning, just two days after creating the account, the fundraiser has already raised over $10,000.
The community has already come together to buy the wedding dress, a tux for Dustin, and the rings. LifePath Hospice is also donating the flowers and bridesmaid dresses.
