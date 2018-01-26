Family settles suit in brutal prison shower death

More Videos 0:34 Manatee tangled in life vest rescued in Fort Lauderdale Pause 2:57 South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:25 Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 0:41 Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:27 A sneak peek at Your Treasure House in DeSoto Square mall 3:51 Take a sneak peek at the area’s newest supermarket 3:41 Meet the student speakers from Thursday’s Take Stock In Children of Manatee Leadership Breakfast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

On Oct. 8, 2015, Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown interviewed Harold Hempstead, the whistleblower in the Darren Rainey case. The interview took place at the Martin Correctional Institution. Emily Michot The Miami Herald

On Oct. 8, 2015, Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown interviewed Harold Hempstead, the whistleblower in the Darren Rainey case. The interview took place at the Martin Correctional Institution. Emily Michot The Miami Herald