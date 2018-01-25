More Videos

A Pasco County Sheriff's deputy found a loose horse near a busy Florida road Wednesday and steered it in a safe direction to be rescued. Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Florida

Trotting along: Deputies save loose horse running along busy Florida road

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 25, 2018 11:17 AM

Galloping into the great wide open is probably a dream for most horses, but this one found its way too close for comfort to a busy highway.

A deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spotted a horse trotting along U.S. 19 near Hudson around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. He called in the Agriculture Unit and backup while “traveling at one horsepower.”

They were able to corral the horse away from the busy roadway to the safety of a subdivision along Emerald Ridge Drive with less traffic.

In the video, the deputy can be heard nicely asking the horse to stop as they briskly trot past several homes. However, the hooves continued to clip-clop down the street.

Eventually, deputies were able catch the horse and bring it back to its owners, uninjured.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

