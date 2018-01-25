Wild turkeys are terrorizing this Central Florida neighborhood

A group of wild turkeys reportedly are terrorizing residents in a Central Florida neighborhood.
Could it be payback for our Thanksgiving, turkey-eating tradition?
We can’t rule it out.
People who live in the Wingfield Reserve neighborhood of Longwood, which is just north of Orlando, are dealing with quite the “turkey problem.”
Never miss a local story.
Multiple neighbors report that the fowl aren’t friendly to most and often charge at children and peck at cars, News 6 reports.
One resident told the station that the turkeys “just came up and circled around us” and others routinely call the birds “mean and really aggressive.”
Turkeys started showing up in the normally quiet neighborhood several weeks ago and while most appear quiet and calm, neighbors say it’s a select few that are terrorizing the neighborhood.
“Everybody who is outside or drives their car through the neighborhood has been stopped by the turkeys,” resident Katie Justice told News 6. “We’ve had bears, all kinds of wildlife, deer all the time, but turkeys are not anything I ever could have imagined that we would have a problem with.”
Another neighbor talked about how the turkey gang hinders the neighborhood’s children, because if they try to play outside, the turkeys show up and start chasing the kids.
Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are asking people in the community to not feed the turkeys, and if encountered, to try to raise your voice or squirt a water bottle at them to scare them off.
FWC officials told News 6 they plan to visit the neighborhood in the next few days to take a closer look at what is going on.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments