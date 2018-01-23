Miami Herald journalists win honors for Fight Club series on juvenile justice

More Videos

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 1:41

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma

Pause
Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall 1:36

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 0:53

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 0:46

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street 0:45

Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street 2:44

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street

  • Dark secrets of Florida's juvenile justice system : A Miami Herald investigation

    A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning."

A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." Emily Michot and Matias Ocner emichot@miamiherald.com
A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." Emily Michot and Matias Ocner emichot@miamiherald.com

Florida

Miami Herald journalists win honors for Fight Club series on juvenile justice

By Casey Frank

cfrank@MiamiHerald.com

January 23, 2018 08:26 AM

Miami Herald journalists Carol Marbin Miller and Audra D.S. Burch have received two prestigious honors for the series “Fight Club: Dark Secrets of Florida Juvenile Justice.”

The John Jay College Center on Media, Crime and Justice announced Tuesday that Fight Club was the winner of the John Jay Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting Award (series category). It was be presented in February in New York.

404 Miami Herald Sigs 072115_pp
Carol Marbin Miller
AL DIAZ MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Separately, Fight Club will receive the inaugural Lucy Morgan Award for Open Government Reporting. The award, from the First Amendment Foundation, is named for the Pulitzer Prize-winning Tampa Bay Times reporter known for using public records to expose corruption and reveal conflicts of interest.

Marbin Miller and Burch, the latter now with the New York Times, will be honored Tuesday during a luncheon at the Governors Club in Tallahassee.

Spurred by the beating death of foster child Elord Revolt in the Miami-Dade juvenile lockup in 2015, Fight Club took a comprehensive look at the state’s juvenile justice system.

The Bradenton Herald also published the series.

244 Miami Herald Sigs 072115_pp
Audra D.S. Burch
AL DIAZ MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Fight Club examined 10 years of juvenile justice records, documenting widespread brutality, sexual exploitation, medical neglect, administrative incompetence and a culture in which juvenile detainees are encouraged to dispense beatings to their peers, sometimes in exchange for vending machine snacks.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 1:41

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma

Pause
Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall 1:36

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 0:53

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 0:46

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street 0:45

Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street 2:44

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street

  • Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall

    The FBI says a device that was initially thought to be an improvised explosive device blowing up at a Lake Wales, Florida, mall Sunday night were marine flares.

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall

View More Video