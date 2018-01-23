Miami Herald journalists win honors for Fight Club series on juvenile justice

More Videos 1:41 Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma Pause 1:36 Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall 0:53 FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 0:46 Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 0:45 Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street 1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 2:44 Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dark secrets of Florida's juvenile justice system : A Miami Herald investigation A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." Emily Michot and Matias Ocner emichot@miamiherald.com

A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." Emily Michot and Matias Ocner emichot@miamiherald.com