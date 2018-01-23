11-month-old girl drowns in Florida apartment complex pond

Deputies are investigating after an 11-month-old girl died after she was found in pond at a Brandon apartment complex, according to reports.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Lucerne Apartments Monday afternoon after the girl had been seen in the water but disappeared, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
The 11-month-old girl was found and taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead, WFLA News Channel 8 reported. Dive teams and sheriff’s office detectives continue to investigate.
“This is one of those difficult types of cases where anytime a child is involved, it is something that gets everyone's attention,” Danny Alvarez of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13.
Officials have not said if any charges will be filed in the case. It has not yet been determined how the child ended up in the water and who was supposed to be supervising her, according to FOX 13.
“This is Florida, we're surrounded by water,” Alvarez told Bay News 9. “It happens and it's a very unfortunate thing. That's why we stress water safety, especially around pools and around lakes, we want to make sure you have the proper safety equipment and at least safety protocol.”
