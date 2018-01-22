Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomed a baby female giraffe named Angel.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomed a baby female giraffe named Angel. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via Facebook
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomed a baby female giraffe named Angel. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via Facebook

Florida

New ‘Angel’ added to Tampa Bay giraffe family

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 22, 2018 09:59 AM

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has welcomed yet another new face to their group of giraffes with the birth of Angel.

The park announced on Facebook Sunday that Angel, a 6-foot tall, 150-pound baby female giraffe was born to mother, Cupid.

Visitors won’t be able to see Angel yet, but eventually she will be seen in Serengeti Plain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Angel is the second giraffe to be born in the last few months at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. A male calf, Quinn, was born on Nov. 14.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony

    lorida Gov. Rick Scott attended the Florida National Guard deployment ceremony of the 260th Military Intelligence Battalion at the Florida National Guard Robert A. Ballard Armory in Miami on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony 1:02

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony
Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 5:01

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)
Casino boat up in flames off Florida Gulf Coast 0:19

Casino boat up in flames off Florida Gulf Coast

View More Video