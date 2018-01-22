New ‘Angel’ added to Tampa Bay giraffe family

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has welcomed yet another new face to their group of giraffes with the birth of Angel.
The park announced on Facebook Sunday that Angel, a 6-foot tall, 150-pound baby female giraffe was born to mother, Cupid.
Visitors won’t be able to see Angel yet, but eventually she will be seen in Serengeti Plain.
Never miss a local story.
Angel is the second giraffe to be born in the last few months at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. A male calf, Quinn, was born on Nov. 14.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments