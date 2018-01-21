Florida

Device explodes at Lake Wales mall; person of interest being sought

Spectrum Bay News 9

January 21, 2018 08:53 PM

Lake Wales

An explosive device was detonated near a JC Penney store at the Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion.

The Lake Wales Fire Department was called to the mall just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday after an alarm was set off.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a corridor next to the mall entrance of the department store. An explosive device had been detonated in the corridor, firefighters said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A backpack containing other possible explosive devices was found in the same corridor.

There was damage to the ceiling and possibly to the corridor wall, investigators said.

The mall has been evacuated while an investigation is being conducted.

Deputies are searching for a person of interest described as a white middle-age man with a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a gray-colored shirt and hat.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information who could help investigators is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

    A new undercover investigation by Animal Recovery Mission has released video showing the unsatisfactory conditions in which egg-producing hens are maintained at Cal-Maine Egg Farm, in Lake Wales, Florida.

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 5:01

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)
Casino boat up in flames off Florida Gulf Coast 0:19

Casino boat up in flames off Florida Gulf Coast
Pembroke Pines police wrangle crime and snakes 0:08

Pembroke Pines police wrangle crime and snakes

View More Video