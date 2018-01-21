Device explodes at Lake Wales mall; person of interest being sought

An explosive device was detonated near a JC Penney store at the Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion.
The Lake Wales Fire Department was called to the mall just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday after an alarm was set off.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a corridor next to the mall entrance of the department store. An explosive device had been detonated in the corridor, firefighters said.
A backpack containing other possible explosive devices was found in the same corridor.
No one was injured, but the mall has been evacuated. INFO: https://t.co/oBBJuMRUdf https://t.co/2StVEk9zxP— Bay News 9 (@BN9) January 22, 2018
There was damage to the ceiling and possibly to the corridor wall, investigators said.
The mall has been evacuated while an investigation is being conducted.
Deputies are searching for a person of interest described as a white middle-age man with a stocky build.
He was last seen wearing a gray-colored shirt and hat.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information who could help investigators is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477
