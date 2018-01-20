The diving site at Eagle’s Nest in Weeki Wachee.
Diver dies at Florida cave site. How he died is being investigated

January 20, 2018 07:24 PM

WEEKI WACHEE

A man died at the Eagle’s Nest cave diving site on Saturday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call came in shortly after noon regarding a man who had been diving in distress.

When first responders arrived, they found 53-year-old Davin Brannon of Dover dead.

Deputies don’t yet know how the man died.

“We’re not sure if we have a drowning or a medical episode,” said Michael Terry with the sheriff’s office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to determine cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

Eagle’s Nest is located in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, a few miles northwest of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.

