The sun apparently doesn’t shine in these 8 ‘miserable’ Florida cities

There are at least eight places in Florida that apparently need a pick-me-up.
According to a list compiled by Best Life, Tampa, Hialeah, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, Miami, Cape Coral, Port St. Lucie and Fort Lauderdale all make the cut on being at least somewhat miserable.
The organization says it based the list off data on hundreds of cities across the United States, “analyzing everything from U.S. Census data including divorce and unemployment rates to the changes in earnings over a three-year period (with the expectation that a net-decrease in wealth will ding one’s morale).”
The group also says it studied Gallup and Sharecare’s Well-Being Index and various mental health statistics from the CDC.
Tampa barely made the sad-city cut, coming in at No. 49 with an unemployment rate of 10.6 percent and a divorce rate of 13.1 percent. With everything accounted, the city’s overall “misery score” came in at 70.8 percent.
Hialeah isn’t that worse-off, snagging the No. 47 spot.
But it only goes downhill from there.
While the sun may shine there, St. Petersburg is apparently not as happy as Tampa, so it seems. St. Petersburg was dubbed the No. 36 most depressed city. While the unemployment rate came in lower – at 8.9 percent – the divorce rate in St. Petersburg rose to 15.4 percent, helping make the city’s overall score 72.6.
Following sunny but sad St. Pete is Jacksonsville at No. 27.
Then comes Miami (23), Cape Coral (21), Port St. Lucie (18), and – ouch – Fort Lauderdale, which placed as the 16th-most miserable city in the U.S. and, according to the study, the most despaired in Florida.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
