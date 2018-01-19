WalletHub calculated the total “real cost of smoking” over a lifetime for Florida is $1,429,458 per smoker, landing the Sunshine State a ranking of 25th in the country.
WalletHub calculated the total “real cost of smoking” over a lifetime for Florida is $1,429,458 per smoker, landing the Sunshine State a ranking of 25th in the country. Associated Press
WalletHub calculated the total “real cost of smoking” over a lifetime for Florida is $1,429,458 per smoker, landing the Sunshine State a ranking of 25th in the country. Associated Press

Florida

How much money do smokers spend, and lose, in Florida?

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 19, 2018 11:27 AM

What was the last thing you did that cost $28,000 a year? Going to college? A medical expense?

For Florida residents who smoke cigarettes, WalletHub estimates $28,029 a year is spent on the habit per smoker — if smokers purchased a pack per day —along with related health care expenses and other costs.

WalletHub calculated the total “real cost of smoking” over a lifetime for Florida is $1,429,458 per smoker, landing the Sunshine State a ranking of 25th in the country. The study relied on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimation of 36.5 million tobacco users in the U.S.

Source: WalletHub

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Florida is also ranked 23rd for out-of-pocket costs per smoker.

To calculate the costs, the study assumed that, starting at the age of 18, a smoker consumed one pack of cigarettes per day, and assumed the person’s life span would be 51 years as the average age of death of a smoker is 69-years-old, according to the study’s methodology.

But it’s not just a direct hit to smoker’s wallets to buy cigarettes every day.

WalletHub’s methodology also cites a study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta that found smokers earn 20 percent less than nonsmokers, eight percent of which is attributed to smoking. That led to the study calculating an average eight percent decrease in median household income as well.

Also included in calculations were adjustments for a homeowner’s insurance credit that is generally given to nonsmokers, according to the WalletHub study, as well as the costs for victims of secondhand-smoke.

Outside the financial realm, tobacco use has another cost. It causes more than 480,000 deaths in the U.S. per year, according to the CDC.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

    A new undercover investigation by Animal Recovery Mission has released video showing the unsatisfactory conditions in which egg-producing hens are maintained at Cal-Maine Egg Farm, in Lake Wales, Florida.

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 5:01

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)
Casino boat up in flames off Florida Gulf Coast 0:19

Casino boat up in flames off Florida Gulf Coast
Pembroke Pines police wrangle crime and snakes 0:08

Pembroke Pines police wrangle crime and snakes

View More Video