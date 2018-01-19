Meet the first baby hippo born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 13 years

Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating this week after a baby Nile hippopotamus was born at the theme park last weekend.
The calf is the first hippo to be born at the park in 13 years, Disney officials said.
Walt Disney World announced the arrival of the baby Nile hippo a day after its birth that took place around 10 p.m. on Jan. 13.
The baby calf, who has not been named, has been given time to stay close with its mother, Tuma, according to Disney’s animal care specialists.
“Our animal care team is giving Tuma and her calf plenty of room to nurse and bond, so the calf’s gender and weight may not be known for some time,” the park said in the announcement.
Typically, a newborn hippo calf weighs between 60 and 110 pounds.
Tuma and her mate, Henry, were chosen to breed through the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the park said. The Nile hippopotamus is a vulnerable species with a declining population.
“This birth is an important contribution to the worldwide conservation and understanding of these amazing creatures,” the announcement said. “We hope guests will see this adorable hippo calf and be inspired to take action to protect them in the wild.”
Guests can see Tuma and her calf on Kilimanjaro Safaris and also during the Wild Africa Trek experience, officials said.
To learn more about the hippos, visit DisneyAnimals.com.
