Meet the first baby hippo born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 13 years

More Videos

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

Pause
Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 5:01

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom 1:18

Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish 0:51

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:45

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work 9:53

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

  • Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom

    This Nile hippopotamus is the first hippo born at Animal Kingdom in 13 years. The Nile hippopotamus is classified as a vulnerable species with a declining population.

This Nile hippopotamus is the first hippo born at Animal Kingdom in 13 years. The Nile hippopotamus is classified as a vulnerable species with a declining population. Walt Disney World Resort
This Nile hippopotamus is the first hippo born at Animal Kingdom in 13 years. The Nile hippopotamus is classified as a vulnerable species with a declining population. Walt Disney World Resort

Florida

Meet the first baby hippo born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 13 years

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 19, 2018 10:20 AM

ORLANDO

Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating this week after a baby Nile hippopotamus was born at the theme park last weekend.

The calf is the first hippo to be born at the park in 13 years, Disney officials said.

Walt Disney World announced the arrival of the baby Nile hippo a day after its birth that took place around 10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The baby calf, who has not been named, has been given time to stay close with its mother, Tuma, according to Disney’s animal care specialists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our animal care team is giving Tuma and her calf plenty of room to nurse and bond, so the calf’s gender and weight may not be known for some time,” the park said in the announcement.

Typically, a newborn hippo calf weighs between 60 and 110 pounds.

Tuma and her mate, Henry, were chosen to breed through the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the park said. The Nile hippopotamus is a vulnerable species with a declining population.

DTimNk6VQAAbjTo
A baby Nile hippopotamus was born around 10 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. The calf marks the first hippo birth at the park in 13 years, Disney’s animal specialists said.
Walt Disney World

“This birth is an important contribution to the worldwide conservation and understanding of these amazing creatures,” the announcement said. “We hope guests will see this adorable hippo calf and be inspired to take action to protect them in the wild.”

Guests can see Tuma and her calf on Kilimanjaro Safaris and also during the Wild Africa Trek experience, officials said.

To learn more about the hippos, visit DisneyAnimals.com.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

Pause
Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 5:01

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom 1:18

Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish 0:51

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:45

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work 9:53

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

  • Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

    A new undercover investigation by Animal Recovery Mission has released video showing the unsatisfactory conditions in which egg-producing hens are maintained at Cal-Maine Egg Farm, in Lake Wales, Florida.

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)

View More Video