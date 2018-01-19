Meet the first baby hippo born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 13 years

More Videos 1:45 Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued Pause 5:01 Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 1:18 Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom 0:51 Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish 1:45 Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 9:53 New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:49 Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 1:21 Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom This Nile hippopotamus is the first hippo born at Animal Kingdom in 13 years. The Nile hippopotamus is classified as a vulnerable species with a declining population. This Nile hippopotamus is the first hippo born at Animal Kingdom in 13 years. The Nile hippopotamus is classified as a vulnerable species with a declining population. Walt Disney World Resort

This Nile hippopotamus is the first hippo born at Animal Kingdom in 13 years. The Nile hippopotamus is classified as a vulnerable species with a declining population. Walt Disney World Resort