Florida

Retired in Florida? You may have picked the best place

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 16, 2018 08:15 AM

The Sunshine State is known for the beaches, fresh grouper, warm, sunny days (although, not lately) and hospitals.

But it should come as no surprise to Floridians, whether they be year-round residents or not, that the state was recently ranked the best place to spend retirement.

A WalletHub study put Florida at the top of its list for states to retire. The study looked at all 50 states and compared 41 metrics that ranged from adjusted cost of living to quality of hospitals and life expectancy.

Florida, according to WalletHub, has the highest percentage of population aged 65 and older and one of the lowest percentages of workforce aged 65 and older. The state also ranked in the top 10 for annual cost of in-home services and in the WalletHub “Taxpayer” ranking.

Sarasota has twice been named by two studies as the best city to retire in Florida.

Rounding out the Top 10 states to retire:

▪  Florida

▪  Colorado

▪  South Dakota

▪  Iowa

▪  Virginia

▪  Wyoming

▪  New Hampshire

▪  Idaho

▪  Utah

▪  Arizona

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

