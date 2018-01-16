The Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach owned by President Donald Trump.
Trump’s Mar-a Lago cited by state inspectors for poor maintenance

By JOSE LAMBIET

jose@gossipextra.com

January 16, 2018 07:37 AM

A year after the discovery of foods that could sicken people at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, his Winter White House was just cited by inspectors for poor maintenance.

Never mind that it costs $200,000 in initiation fees to join the exclusive club, which has two restaurants and a bed-and-breakfast.

Fresh state records show the B&B needed emergency repairs in order to pass the latest inspection in November.

Trump’s club, located on a beachfront property where the historic main house was built in the 1920s for cereals heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, was cited Nov. 8 for two violations deemed high priority: the lack of smoke detectors capable of alerting the hearing impaired through flashing bright lights; and slabs of concrete missing from a staircase, exposing steel rebar that could cause someone to fall.

“High priority lodging violations are those which could pose a direct or significant threat to the public health, safety, or welfare,” the inspection code reads.

The club was re-checked Nov. 17, a week before Trump’s return for his Thanksgiving vacation, and this time “met inspection standards,” according to the state inspection report.

Charlie Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

Club General Manager Bernd Lembcke did not return calls for comment left on his answering machine at Mar-a-Lago, and neither did Alan Garten, the chief legal officer of Trump’s private businesses.

The November inspections of the club’s two main kitchens, meanwhile, yielded a total 15 violations.

Among the no-nos was the staff’s failure to track the freshness of potentially hazardous foods, including curry sauce dated Oct. 21 pulled from a freezer and improperly marked, milk stored at 49 degrees instead of the safe temperature of 41 degrees, and cases of hot dogs stored on the ground of the walk-in freezer.

The kitchens did pass the inspections on the first try.

That wasn’t the case when, just days before the state visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Mar-a-Lago in February 2017, inspectors found sushi fish ready for consumption without the obligatory treatment for parasites and cited the club for storing food in two broken down coolers at temperatures that spoiled fresh ingredients.

