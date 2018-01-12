Video shows python tried to cross road, but didn’t make it far thanks to Florida police officers

More Videos 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start Pause 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:20 Angry response in Florida to Donald Trump's immigration comments 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 1:39 Illinois senator Durbin calls Trump 'shithole' remarks 'vile, racist' 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pembroke Pines police wrangle crime and snakes A Pembroke Pines police officer wrangled a 12-foot Burmese python in the road until a licensed python removal contractor took custody of the snake. A Pembroke Pines police officer wrangled a 12-foot Burmese python in the road until a licensed python removal contractor took custody of the snake. Pembroke Pines Police Department

