
  

    A Pembroke Pines police officer wrangled a 12-foot Burmese python in the road until a licensed python removal contractor took custody of the snake.

A Pembroke Pines police officer wrangled a 12-foot Burmese python in the road until a licensed python removal contractor took custody of the snake.


Florida

Video shows python tried to cross road, but didn’t make it far thanks to Florida police officers

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 12, 2018 11:39 AM

Police officers in Florida see (probably more than) their fair share of crazy things.

“Florida man” crimes aside, officers occasionally respond to some wild calls, or at least wildlife-related calls. That was the case for a couple of Pembroke Pines Police officers Thursday night.

Officer Joey Cabrera first arrived at U.S. 27 and Johnson Street after receiving a call that an off-duty Customs and Border Patrol Officer saw a large snake heading across the roadway, according to police.

But it wasn’t just a “big snake.” The scaly guy turned out to be a 12.5-foot Burmese python.

Pembroke Pines police snake pic
Pembroke Pines police officers on Thursday night responded to U.S. and Johnson Street regarding an off-duty Customs & Border Patrol Officer who had observed a large snake heading east across the roadway. One officer wrangled the snake until backup arrived.
Pembroke Pines Police Department

Cabrera, being first on scene, wrangled the snake – while someone else filmed – until backup units arrived to help, according to police.

The snake eventually was secured and moved to a police substation until a licensed python removal contractor took custody of it.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species.

In a Facebook post about the snake encounter, police urged residents not to approach snakes and to call 911 if one is spotted.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

