‘Out of control’ man fired shots at deputies who fired back during chase, sheriff says

A man was shot multiple times by deputies after a “wild ... out of control” man threatened family early Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, who officials have not identified, is in custody and receiving treatment at Lakeland Regional Health, Sheriff Grady Judd said. A portion of Highway 33 in Lakeland is closed as the investigation continues. Officials said they are not seeking other suspects.
Judd told reporters that deputies responded to a domestic call around 4:23 a.m. Friday after a man threatened family members and showed a gun on Facebook. The man also made suicidal statements, according to Judd.
Deputies evacuated the woman and her family from their home. They later saw the man driving on Interstate 4 and attempted to pull him over, but he turned around and took off.
He began to fire at deputies trying to pull his vehicle over.
“That’s a very bad thing to do,” Judd said. “When he shoots at us, we shoot at him.”
Deputies rammed his vehicle off the road along Highway 33, but he jumped out and fired shots, Judd said.
He was knocked down by deputies who chased him in a cruiser, but jumped back up holding a knife. Deputies fire more shots, Judd said.
Deputies rendered aid to the man until an ambulance arrived. WFLA News Channel 8 reported the man is in intensive care at a hospital.
It was not known how many times the man was shot. Judd called the man “wild,” and “out of control,” but did not know if drugs were involved.
Judd confirmed the man is a convicted felon and illegally possessed a firearm.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
Highway 33 is closed at the intersections of Combee Road and University Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
