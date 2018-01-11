Lowry Park Zoo welcomes a tiny new addition, marking a significant birth for zoo, species

Clinging to her mother’s chest, a rare Bornean orangutan born at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo made her debut Thursday morning.
Zoo officials introduced the new female orangutan, who was born Saturday to mother Dee Dee, to reporters in a welcome party. The public is now able to view the baby in the orangutan habitat, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
Officials said the newborn was an estimated 3 pounds at birth and that mother and baby are doing well. The zoo shared video Thursday morning to its Facebook page of Dee Dee enjoying some food in their habitat as her new baby clung tightly to mom.
The Bornean orangutan is a critically endangered species, and zoo officials said there has been an estimated 50 percent decline in population during the past 60 years. With fewer than 100 in North American institutions, the birth is significant for the zoo and the species.
This is Dee Dee’s fifth baby, according to the zoo. Officials previously confirmed her pregnancy with a human pregnancy test in October.
The baby’s father, Goyang, has fathered two other babies as well.
The zoo is home to a group of seven endangered orangutans, which are native to Malaysia and Indonesia, and the newest addition is the 10th Bornean orangutan born at Lowry Park Zoo.
The zoo also recently celebrated the birth of a rare pygmy hippo, Holly Berry.
