Naples man let his dog out at night, but ended up with 41 stitches after encounter with bear

A man won’t have to make up a story about being attacked by a bear to explain a large laceration on his face because that would be the truth.
Andrew Meunier, 41, of Naples, let his dog out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday but instead of staying outside, the dog scurried nervously back into the house, NBC 2 reported.
Meunier told WINK News he stepped outside and saw a 4-foot bear standing near him, and before he was able to get back inside, the bear swiped at him, leaving a laceration on his face that required 41 stitches.
A long gash stretching from his forehead to his cheek and other scratches linger as evidence of the attack. Meunier told FOX 4 the cut is about 8 inches long. The dog was not injured.
“I don’t care if this scars. I don’t care anything. I walked away with my life and it could have been a whole lot worse,” Meunier told WINK.
Neighbors told several news stations they have seen bears digging through trash cans in the Naples neighborhood for some time.
The bear attack was the first in South Florida since 1970, according to WINK.
“I feel like I got in a fight with a wolverine,” Meunier said. “That is what they were telling me in the ER. The nurse was like most people have to make up stories when they leave here. She’s like you got a good one.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will set up bear traps and look for the bears before another attack occurs.
