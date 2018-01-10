Florida woman evacuates home after hearing loud cracks. Officials investigate possibility of a sinkhole

A Palm Harbor woman was forced to leave her home after she heard a loud crack in the middle of the night, according to reports. Officials are working to determine if it is a sinkhole.
It was around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the woman called for help after hearing and seeing cracks throughout her home on Dorchester Drive in the Highland Estates subdivision, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Palm Harbor Fire officials have blocked off her entire home until an official cause for the cracks can be determined. Structural engineers were scheduled to visit the home Wednesday.
Authorities told WFLA News Channel 8 there was a crack in the home’s pool as well, and water was leaking into the ground and the home sunk about 5 inches since emergency crews arrived Tuesday night.
Firefighters continue to inspect the home every half hour, looking for new cracks.
ABC Action News reports there are visible cracks in the side of the house and the wall separating from the ceiling.
The woman who lives in the home, WFLA reports, was able to grab a few things and will stay with a friend.
On the scene of a house sinking on E Dorchester Drive in Palm Harbor. @RyanFrenchWFTS shot this vid around 1am. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/yQTlLsqPdT— Lauren St. Germain (@LaurenWFTS) January 10, 2018
More firefighters are here now inspecting the house & cracks that are developing. Still waiting for an engineer @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/ZZPfk9jCph— Lauren St. Germain (@LaurenWFTS) January 10, 2018
A neighbor told ABC Action News they knew about the incident in the house next door but don’t need to evacuate.
