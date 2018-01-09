If passed, a new bill in Florida would make it illegal for kids to be left alone in cars for any amount of time.
New law would make it illegal to leave kids alone in cars

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 02:30 PM

Under current Florida law, kids can be left alone in a car for up to 15 minutes.

But lawmakers in Tallahassee are hoping to change that.

The 2018 Legislative session began Tuesday, and a state bill proposed by Sens. Lauren Book and Linda Stewart is making its way through the Florida House and Senate.

If Senate Bill 92 passes, it would be illegal to leave a child unattended in a car for any amount of time. If violated, it is a second-degree misdemeanor.

On top of that, if the officer who finds the child cannot locate the parents or guardian, they will take the child to the Department of Children and Families.

Leaving a child under the age of 6 in a running car is illegal under current law, but the new bill would extend that much further.

The advocacy group Safe Kids says it takes just 10 minutes for a car to heat up 19 degrees, even with cracked windows, according to ABC Action News.

Even air conditioning will not prevent heat stroke, as the sun is still pounding on the vehicle, the group told the outlet.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

