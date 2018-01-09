A 10-hour standoff involving the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and one of its deputies ended with the deputy’s arrest Tuesday morning.
A 10-hour standoff involving the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and one of its deputies ended with the deputy’s arrest Tuesday morning. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
A 10-hour standoff involving the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and one of its deputies ended with the deputy’s arrest Tuesday morning. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Florida

A deputy barricaded himself inside a home. Ten hours later, he’s facing criminal charges

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 08:56 AM

After a 10-hour standoff, a deputy who barricaded himself inside a Brooksville home was taken into custody peacefully Tuesday morning.

William Cole Brinson, a deputy with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, barricaded himself inside a home on Royal Drive in Brooksville Monday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The hours-long barricade situation ended peacefully around 6:30 a.m. when Brinson was taken into custody.

Officials said the incident started as a domestic dispute involving alcohol and was first reported around 7:41 p.m. Monday. Brinson, 43, has been with the sheriff’s office since 2004.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and three counts of domestic battery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation is ongoing.

Residents in the Brooksville community were asked to stay inside their homes while deputies spent hours trying to get Brinson to exit his residence. Roads surrounding the area were closed early Tuesday morning.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

    A baby bull shark is recovering at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium after it was found nearly frozen because of the recent cold snap in Florida.

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:21

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen
Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid
Hey, Florida, it's snowing 0:09

Hey, Florida, it's snowing

View More Video