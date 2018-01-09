A deputy barricaded himself inside a home. Ten hours later, he’s facing criminal charges

After a 10-hour standoff, a deputy who barricaded himself inside a Brooksville home was taken into custody peacefully Tuesday morning.
William Cole Brinson, a deputy with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, barricaded himself inside a home on Royal Drive in Brooksville Monday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The hours-long barricade situation ended peacefully around 6:30 a.m. when Brinson was taken into custody.
Officials said the incident started as a domestic dispute involving alcohol and was first reported around 7:41 p.m. Monday. Brinson, 43, has been with the sheriff’s office since 2004.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and three counts of domestic battery.
The investigation is ongoing.
Residents in the Brooksville community were asked to stay inside their homes while deputies spent hours trying to get Brinson to exit his residence. Roads surrounding the area were closed early Tuesday morning.
