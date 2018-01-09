Electronic cigarette exploded on a Florida public transit bus, injuring one

One person was treated for burns after an electronic cigarette exploded inside a backpack on a Pinellas County bus Monday, according to reports.
The explosion happened when the bus was in the 13700 block of Belcher Road South in Largo Monday afternoon, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
The bus driver noticed smoke and stopped the bus, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials told ABC Action News.
There were more than a dozen people on the bus when the explosion occurred, but only one was injured. Another bus was sent to pick up the passengers.
Jeffrey Thompson, PSTA director, told ABC Action News the bus driver’s response was “absolutely flawless.”
One woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for second-degree burns, according to ABC Action News.
The bus is temporarily out of service and some damage caused by the explosion will need to be repaired.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
