Neo-Nazi group leader scheduled for federal court sentencing

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shows Brandon Russell. Handwritten letters show Russell, a neo-Nazi group leader, hasn’t abandoned his “violent ideology” since his arrest on charges he stockpiled volatile explosive material in a Florida apartment where a friend killed their two roommates, federal prosecutors told the judge who will sentence the young man on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)