Florida woman pregnant with inmate’s child, reports say. She is a corrections officer

A Hamilton County corrections officer is facing charges after allegations arose that she had sex with an inmate and was pregnant with his child.
Tarra Avery of Live Oak was charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate and introduction of contraband on Jan. 4, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. She turned herself in to the Hamilton County Jail following the charges.
The investigation began Nov. 13 at the Hamilton Correctional Institution after inmates there told officials another inmate was involved with Avery. Furthermore, Avery was pregnant and the inmate was the father, according to the arrest affidavit.
A sergeant at the Hamilton Correctional Institution searched the inmate’s property and found several handwritten letters from Avery. The affidavit noted it was “obvious the author was Avery” because the letters discussed pregnancy, were “indicative of a person being employed at a correctional facility” and had her home address as the return address on the envelope.
The inmate admitted to being in a relationship with Avery during a recorded interview on Nov. 28 but would not comment on whether he was the father of her child.
However, investigators reviewed recorded phone calls between the inmate and his sister where they discussed Avery’s pregnancy and him being the father of the child, according to an affidavit. The inmate asked his sister to send Avery $200 to help with the cost of the birth.
The two had sex in the officer’s station bathroom in July 2017, and were communicating through letters in August, according to WTXL ABC 27.
