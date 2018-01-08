Florida

‘Have you lost your damned minds?’ Twitter freaks out over H&M hoodie

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

January 08, 2018 03:24 PM

H&M was forced to remove an ad after getting complaints about a children’s sweatshirt for sale.

The clothing in question: a green hoodie, modeled by a black boy, with the phrase: “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

H&M removed the item from its website after hundreds of social media users accused the ad of being racist.

“We sincerely apologize for this image,” said an H&M spokesperson. “It has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in the United States. We believe in diversity and inclusion in all that we do, and will be reviewing our internal routines.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The image of the unsmiling child, who stares at the camera with his hands in his pockets, appeared on the U.K. version of the Swedish retailer’s online store. It cost £7.99, equivalent to about $11.

Social media users raged against the Swedish retailing giant, which has several brick and mortar locations in South Florida, including South Beach and Aventura.

New York Times columnist Charles Blow tweeted a picture of the ad, addressing H&M with the caption, “Have you lost your damned minds?”

Others placed the blame not on the store but on the model’s parents, who they say should have stepped in.

Another user took a totally different, more philosophical view: That we all used to be monkeys, so the hoodie would be racist even if a white child were wearing it.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

    A baby bull shark is recovering at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium after it was found nearly frozen because of the recent cold snap in Florida.

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:21

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen
Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid
Hey, Florida, it's snowing 0:09

Hey, Florida, it's snowing

View More Video