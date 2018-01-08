Florida

Florida boy, 6, struck, killed while riding skateboard

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 12:55 PM

A 6-year-old Florida boy was killed after he was run over by a vehicle while riding a skateboard, according to reports.

The boy was skateboarding down the driveway of a home on Bensel Street in West Palm Beach when he went into the street and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee, according to CBS 12.

Jeremiah Lopez, of Loxahatchee Groves, was kneeling or sitting on the skateboard when he was struck by the Jeep and run over before the vehicle came to a stop, according to the Palm Beach Post. The Jeep’s 39-year-old driver is not facing any charges.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said the boy was not wearing any safety or reflective equipment when the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to CBS 12. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

