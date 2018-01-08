One dead, one rescued by a neighbor and a third person unharmed in house fire

One person was killed and a woman was injured in a Tampa house fire Sunday.
Tampa Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at a home in the 2200 block of East 28th Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found a brick, single-story home on fire, according to a release.
Officials said a neighbor pulled a woman from the flames when firefighters arrived. The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital.
Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny told ABC Action News that the woman was conscious when she was taken to the hospital, but badly burned. The home she was pulled from had been mostly engulfed in flames.
Another woman escaped the home safely.
Firefighters found another adult victim inside the home, who died in the fire, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
“A sad Sunday for the folks here in this part of town,” Penny told FOX 13. “It’s a terrible thing to effect a family especially this part of the new year and shortly after the holidays.”
About an hour after they arrived, crews had the fire under control.
The Arson Task Force was notified as standard protocol when there is a death in a fire. The task force will investigate the cause of the fire, though officials told Spectrum Bay News 9 there was no foul play anticipated.
Two escape Monday morning house fire
Just after 3:30 a.m. Monday, multiple Tampa Fire Rescue units were called to a hope near north 44th Street and East Hanna Avenue where a home and RV were burning, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
The roof of the home collapsed, destroying the structure in the fire.
Two people were able to make it out of the home without injury, according to Bay News 9. The fire remains under investigation.
