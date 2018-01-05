Data breach could affect thousands of Medicaid recipients

Up to 30,000 Medicaid recipients in Florida could be at risk after a data breach allowed access to protected health information such as Medicaid ID numbers, social security numbers, dates of birth and more.
The Agency for Health Care Administration announced Friday that an employee fell victim to a phishing scam via email Nov. 15. The scam was discovered Nov. 20 and actions were taken immediately to prevent further damage.
The AHCA was briefed on preliminary findings of an investigation into the attack Tuesday. While 30,000 could have potentially been affected, only six percent of those could be confirmed as having their sensitive information accessed.
In addition to reporting the incident to the Inspector General, the AHCA began a full review into the circumstances of the breach, enforced security training for all employees and is further exploring how to prevent future attacks.
Those affected are being provided with a free one-year membership to Experian’s IdentityWorks program for credit monitoring and identity protection. Those seeking more information may contact the AHCA hotline at 1-844-749-8327.
