Florida

Data breach could affect thousands of Medicaid recipients

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 08:46 PM

Up to 30,000 Medicaid recipients in Florida could be at risk after a data breach allowed access to protected health information such as Medicaid ID numbers, social security numbers, dates of birth and more.

The Agency for Health Care Administration announced Friday that an employee fell victim to a phishing scam via email Nov. 15. The scam was discovered Nov. 20 and actions were taken immediately to prevent further damage.

The AHCA was briefed on preliminary findings of an investigation into the attack Tuesday. While 30,000 could have potentially been affected, only six percent of those could be confirmed as having their sensitive information accessed.

In addition to reporting the incident to the Inspector General, the AHCA began a full review into the circumstances of the breach, enforced security training for all employees and is further exploring how to prevent future attacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those affected are being provided with a free one-year membership to Experian’s IdentityWorks program for credit monitoring and identity protection. Those seeking more information may contact the AHCA hotline at 1-844-749-8327.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

    A baby bull shark is recovering at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium after it was found nearly frozen because of the recent cold snap in Florida.

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:21

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen
Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid
Hey, Florida, it's snowing 0:09

Hey, Florida, it's snowing

View More Video