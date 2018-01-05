Meet Elsa, the baby bull shark rescued after found frozen in river

Meet Elsa, a baby bull shark that was found on Wednesday nearly frozen in the Anclote River.
A fisherman found the baby shark at the mouth of the river, and brought it to the Tarpon Springs Aquarium.
“When she came in her gills had stopped moving and her jaw was locked shut,” the aquarium wrote in a Facebook post. “After some careful resuscitation and manually swimming her around our big tank, we were able to get her swimming on her own!”
To resuscitate the shark, workers said they put a tube in her mouth to get water running over the gills and moved her tail back and forth to loosen muscles.
Never miss a local story.
On Friday, aquarium workers said Elsa is making progress.
“She’s looking really good,” said Paige Konger, one of the aquarium’s owners. “She’s definitely more alert and will probably start eating soon.”
Konger said Elsa is probably about 2 or 3 years old because of her size, which is roughly 3 feet long.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments