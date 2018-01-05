More Videos

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

  Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

    A baby bull shark is recovering at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium after it was found nearly frozen because of the recent cold snap in Florida.

A baby bull shark is recovering at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium after it was found nearly frozen because of the recent cold snap in Florida.
A baby bull shark is recovering at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium after it was found nearly frozen because of the recent cold snap in Florida. Bay News 9 via Twitter

Florida

Meet Elsa, the baby bull shark rescued after found frozen in river

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 03:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TARPON SPRINGS

Meet Elsa, a baby bull shark that was found on Wednesday nearly frozen in the Anclote River.

A fisherman found the baby shark at the mouth of the river, and brought it to the Tarpon Springs Aquarium.

“When she came in her gills had stopped moving and her jaw was locked shut,” the aquarium wrote in a Facebook post. “After some careful resuscitation and manually swimming her around our big tank, we were able to get her swimming on her own!”

To resuscitate the shark, workers said they put a tube in her mouth to get water running over the gills and moved her tail back and forth to loosen muscles.

On Friday, aquarium workers said Elsa is making progress.

“She’s looking really good,” said Paige Konger, one of the aquarium’s owners. “She’s definitely more alert and will probably start eating soon.”

Konger said Elsa is probably about 2 or 3 years old because of her size, which is roughly 3 feet long.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

