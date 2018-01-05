Man arrested for running fake charity that claimed to help veterans, officials say

A man was arrested in Polk County for running a fake charity that was advertised to help veterans, according to State Attorney Brian Haas.
Christopher Edwards, 49, of Winter Haven, ran the fraudulent organization called “Power to our Vets,” which he said helped veterans with their electric bills by selling solar power to area companies.
According to the state attorney’s office, Edwards falsely claimed to have business partnerships with several companies such as TECO and Duke Energy.
He created social media accounts and a website to promote several events. At those events, he held raffles, where he sold tickets, but never awarded prizes.
Never miss a local story.
One raffle in March 2016 was for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and the attorney’s office says Edwards likely sold thousands of dollars in ticket sales, but the winner was never able to claim his prize, despite paying the sales tax on the motorcycle. In November, Edwards held the same raffle and the same person won, but again, never received the prize.
Investigators discovered Edwards would deposit money collected from businesses and community members into personal bank accounts.
Officials said Edwards stole thousands of dollars, but did donate $46 to one veteran.
He faces two counts of grand theft of more than $20,000; two counts of grand theft over $300; three counts of soliciting funds without a license; two counts of soliciting funds for misleading amounts and one count of soliciting funds that fail to apply contributions, according to the release.
There may be more victims, the attorney’s office said. Anyone who thinks they could have been scammed is asked to contact the state attorney’s office and speak with investigator Steve Menge at 863-534-4920.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments