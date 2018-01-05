Fat clots killed woman at Miami cosmetic surgery clinic, medical examiner says

Kizzy London, 40, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died in December during an elective surgery at a Miami storefront clinic, Jolie Plastic Surgery. The Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office on Thursday reported that London died of fat clots in her heart and lungs, which caused the organs to fail. London is at least the sixth patient who has died from the same complication arising from the same surgery, commonly known as a Brazilian butt lift. Facebook