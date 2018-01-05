Bobcat lawsuit: Owner says animal that man says attacked him is actually a house cat

The Tampa woman named in a lawsuit that claims her bobcat attacked a contractor when he entered her condo for an inspection wants everyone to know one thing.
She doesn’t own a bobcat.
Christine Lee told a several reporters on Thursday that the animal in question is actually a house cat named Calli, a domestic long-haired with a mix of blond, black and brown fur.
On May 16, 2017, the contractor, Marcos Hernandez, says he entered Lee’s condo at Skypoint Condos in downtown Tampa when he was attacked by a bobcat.
Hernandez filed the lawsuit in December and claims that Lee was negligent by keeping the animal “unleashed” in the condo, which resulted in Hernandez’ injury. He is also suing the Skypoint Condominum Association because, he says, the organization failed to “warn those invitees of the known dangers and dangerous conditions, including but not limited to the bobcat on the premises.”
Hernandez is seeking unspecified damages.
Lee said Hernandez arrived around noon, earlier than she expected. By the time she got home about 45 minutes later, the alleged incident had already happened and he was gone.
The condominium association released a statement saying they conducted their own investigation.
“Skypoint Condominium Association, Inc. (“Skypoint”) has been contacted regarding allegations made in a lawsuit filed by Marcos Hernandez that he was attacked by a “bobcat” in a unit of the Skypoint Condominium.
Skypoint has investigated the allegations made by Mr. Hernandez and has determined that the alleged “bobcat” Mr. Hernandez claims attacked him is in fact a standard house cat named Calli.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did their own investigation as well and also said they found a house cat.
