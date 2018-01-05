More Videos

Annual compilation of Florida's worst red light runners. SaferRoadsUSA
Annual compilation of Florida's worst red light runners. SaferRoadsUSA

Florida

Do you think Florida drivers are bad? This video proves it.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 07:46 AM

One clip shows a man on a four-wheeler narrowly avoiding a crash in a Miami Gardens intersection after running a red light.

Another shows a car speeding through a red light and slamming into an SUV in Bal Harbour.

A third catches a car going through a red light into oncoming traffic.

The three incidents, caught on red-light cameras over the last year, were part of the 2017 Florida’s Worst Red-Light Runners compilation video. Other crashes took place in Homestead, North Miami Beach and Tamarac.

Out of 16 crashes and close calls in the video, half came from South Florida. Others came from Orlando, Orange County and other parts of the state. The National Coalition for Safer Roads released a compilation video from American Traffic Solutions footage throughout the year.

“These disturbing videos illustrate the severity of red-light running,” Melissa Wandall, president, National Coalition for Safer Roads, said in a news release.

Wandall, who lives in Manatee County, has been an advocate for red-light cameras since her husband Mark was killed in October 2003 in a crash involving a red-light runner.

“Florida has ranked third in the nation for red-light running deaths,” Wandall said. “This video is a reminder of how important it is as we continue to educate drivers on the dangers of red-light running and work together to drive down the heartache and prevent such crashes.”

