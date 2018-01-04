More Videos

  Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down

    This video shows just how quickly a dry Christmas tree fire burns, with flashover happening within seconds, as compared to a well-watered tree, which burns at a much slower rate.

This video shows just how quickly a dry Christmas tree fire burns, with flashover happening within seconds, as compared to a well-watered tree, which burns at a much slower rate.
This video shows just how quickly a dry Christmas tree fire burns, with flashover happening within seconds, as compared to a well-watered tree, which burns at a much slower rate. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and National Fire Protection Association

Florida

Christmas lights spark house fire

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 04, 2018 03:35 PM

TAMPA

Christmas lights caused an overnight fire Thursday at a home in Seminole Heights, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the house around 2:46 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the east side of the single-story house.

Firefighters began to attack the fire, which had already spread to a van in a neighbor’s driveway. The exposure also affected the neighbor’s home, fire officials said.

The blaze was under control by 4 a.m.

Smoke detectors woke a man and woman in the house and both were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

The fire, according to officials, started on the home’s front porch and extended into the attic. It caused part of the structure to collapse and about $170,000 in damage; a total loss.

Officials say an electrical malfunction caused the blaze, as multiple electrical cords plugged into an outlet were providing power to several Christmas lights and decorations on the house and in the front yard.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), 25 percent of holiday fires are caused by decorations and nearly half of home fires throughout the year occured in December, January and February.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

ESFI has these recommendations to help keep your family safe after the holidays:

  • Never leave holiday decorations on while sleeping or away from home
  • 210 home fires a year are caused by Christmas trees
  • Fires caused by Christmas trees are usually deadlier than other fires
  • Inspect and dispose of any damaged decorations
  • Decorations are temporary, remove them after the holidays
  • Separate and label indoor and outdoor dectorations
  • Store decorations in a dry location that is safely out of reach of children and pet

