Those turtles and iguanas aren’t dead. They’re just really cold.

Why do iguanas fall out of trees when its too cold? In this archive video, Sherry Schlueter with the Wildlife Care Center explains why iguanas fall out of trees and lay motionless when the temperature gets too cold. Video is from Jan. 7, 2010. In this archive video, Sherry Schlueter with the Wildlife Care Center explains why iguanas fall out of trees and lay motionless when the temperature gets too cold. Video is from Jan. 7, 2010. Walt Michot Miami Herald

