Dozens of sea turtles rescued from the cold

With recent temperatures hovering in the 50s and 60s, and reports of snow in Tallahassee, it’s been a chilly few days in Florida.
While humans can bundle their bodies in layers and turn up heat in their homes to keep warm, animals in the wild don’t share the same luxuries.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has their eyes out for wildlife that may need extra care due to the cold weather.
Already, FWC officials have rescued nearly 100 sea turtles and are working to rescue more in northwest Florida, Kipp Frohlich, director of FWC’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation, said in a news release.
Sea turtles and manatees are largely affected by cold weather and waters. When water temperature drops, turtles stunned by the cold may float in the water or near the shore. They’re not dead, though it may appear that way, according to the FWC.
Spectrum Bay News 9 reports the Gulf Marine Institute in Florida rescued more than 80 sea turtles suffering from cold-stun.
They are currently being examined by veterinary staff and they will eventually be placed in warmer waters like the Gulf of Mexico as early as next week.
Rescue groups told Bay News 9 they will continue to search the Saint Joe Bay area between Panama City and Apalachicola for cold-stunned turtles and estimate they will rescue about 300.
Mote Marine Laboratory is still caring for 10 sea turtles that were cold-stunned off the northern coast of the U.S. and brought to Florida in December. Hayley Rutger, a spokeswoman for Mote Marine Laboratory, said those turtles are “doing great.”
Manatees will gather in groups in areas with warmer waters, such as discharge canals at power plants and natural springs, to keep the chill away, according to FWC.
Officials encourage those who may see a cold stunned turtle or manatee to report the animal to FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) as soon as possible.
Boaters are also urged to vigilant and keep an eye out for manatees in shallow waters near the coast and obey speed zone signs in order to protect any manatees that may have sought warmer waters.
“Aggregated animals should not be disturbed, as this could cause them to leave the warm-water sites that help them cope with cold temperatures,” Gil McRae, head of FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said in a release.
Even fish can feel the effects of the cold weather.
According to the FWC, cold weather can make fish more susceptible to disease, even kill them outright by cold stress. Fish suffering from cold-related issues may seem lethargic and be seen closer to the surface of the water.
Dead and dying fish may also be reported to the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline.
Cold temps impact #Florida wildlife. Report dead or distressed #manatees or #seaturtles to @MyFWC at 888-404-FWCC. https://t.co/pGpA2Lmb47 pic.twitter.com/wSUAOMWrck— MyFWC (@MyFWC) January 3, 2018
