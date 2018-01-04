11-year-old girl struck, killed by train, deputies say

An 11-year-old girl was struck and killed by a train while she was crossing the tracks Wednesday night in Polk County, according to reports.
Officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told Spectrum Bay News 9 Yazmin White, 11, of Haines City, left Carmelita’s Food Mart around 4:45 p.m. and tried to cross the train tracks about 100 yards from the store.
An Amtrak train with 12 passenger cars and two engines was traveling southbound on the tracks at about 68 mph when the conductor saw the girl trying to cross the tracks outside Haines City. Despite repeatedly blowing the train’s horn while trying to stop, the conductor told investigators White seemed to be looking at her phone and showed no indication she knew the train was fast approaching, according to ABC Action News.
Deputies told WTSP White was apparently wearing headphones when the incident occurred.
White was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been filed, according to Bay News 9.
“We send our deepest condolences to Yazmin's family," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. "This is a tragedy a parent or family should never have to go through. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
