Snow in Tallahassee

The video, captured by David Milburn, opens with at least four women pounding and punching one woman turtling to protect herself Sunday at the Fort Myer's Edison Mall. She sinks to the ground. One of the women ganging up on her, a blue-shirted woman wearing what appears to be a raspberry beret, stops punching and walks off screen. She returns to the fray pushing a toddler in a plastic stroller shaped like a car.