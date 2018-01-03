More Videos

  • Wintry storm brings snow to Tallahassee

    Winter Storm Grayson hit most of the country on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, bring cold temperatures and snow. It even snowed in Florida -- Tallahassee saw flurries Wednesday morning.

Winter Storm Grayson hit most of the country on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, bring cold temperatures and snow. It even snowed in Florida -- Tallahassee saw flurries Wednesday morning.
Winter Storm Grayson hit most of the country on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, bring cold temperatures and snow. It even snowed in Florida -- Tallahassee saw flurries Wednesday morning. Steve Bousquet and Tallahassee Police Department Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

Florida

It’s snowing in Tallahassee for the first time in three decades

By Mary Ellen Klas

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

January 03, 2018 10:41 AM

TALLAHASSEE

Florida’s capital woke up to snow and sleet on Wednesday, the first significant accumulation of frozen precipitation since 1989.

At 8:05 a.m. the National Weather Service in Tallahassee declared: “Snow has reached Tallahassee. Precip will end quickly from the west over the next 30-60 minutes.”

  • Snow in Tallahassee

    Tallahassee awoke to snow and sleet, the first significant frozen precipitation in nearly 30 years.

Snow in Tallahassee

Tallahassee awoke to snow and sleet, the first significant frozen precipitation in nearly 30 years.

Mary Ellen Klas Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

Sure enough, after about 10 minutes of puffy flakes, the sleet and flurries melted quickly as Tallahassee’s morning traffic was significantly lighter because of weather warnings and school closings. Streets remained icy as police and transportation officials closed roads and urged caution.

Hazardous conditions caused an early morning accident that forced the closure of an I-10 flyover at Thomasville Road and U.S. 90. State highway officials also closed parts of Interstate 10, between Capital Circle Southwest to Live Oak in Suwanee County, because of ice on the roadway.

The forecast of a winter storm prompted officials to close schools, including Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

The last time a wintery blast hit Tallahassee with any measurable snowfall was Dec. 22-23, 1989, when an inch fell.

This time, the snow accumulation was more significant farther north in Georgia where homeowners reported a half-inch of snow in Valdosta.

Mary Ellen Klas: 850-222-3095, meklas@miamiherald.com, @MaryEllenKlas

