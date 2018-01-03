Winter storm brings snow to Florida

Tallahassee awoke to snow and sleet, the first significant frozen precipitation in nearly 30 years.
By Marc R. Masferrer
January 03, 2018 09:43 AM
An arctic front making its way through Florida dropped snow and freezing rain on some parts of the state on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
The Tallahassee Police Department posted video evidence that it was snowing in the city on Wednesday. Snow and freezing rain was expected to fall in parts of northern Florida as an arctic front made its way through the region.
