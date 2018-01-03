Hey, Florida, it's snowing

The Tallahassee Police Department posted video evidence that it was snowing in the city on Wednesday. Snow and freezing rain was expected to fall in parts of northern Florida as an arctic front made its way through the region.
Tallahassee Police Department via Facebook
Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.
Remarkable video has emerged from Florida of a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows Ervin Maccarty stepping onto his boat with the shark hanging off his abdomen."He didn't get your penis, did he?" asks one onlooker at the beginning of the video.
An Orlando, Fla. man was arrested after he attacked a woman on a bus and then fled the scene. Derrick Maestas, 20, used the truck as a getaway vehicle after he allegedly attacked a woman on a bus for talking too loudly on her phone.
The video, captured by David Milburn, opens with at least four women pounding and punching one woman turtling to protect herself Sunday at the Fort Myer's Edison Mall. She sinks to the ground. One of the women ganging up on her, a blue-shirted woman wearing what appears to be a raspberry beret, stops punching and walks off screen. She returns to the fray pushing a toddler in a plastic stroller shaped like a car.
If you've ever wanted to jump into a pool of sprinkles, or swing on a banana swing while eating a chocolate covered frozen banana, a new museum on Miami Beach is waiting for you. The Museum of Ice Cream is opening on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach with plenty to taste and room to play.
A skydiver dressed as Santa Claus, with an ‘elf on a shelf’ with him on a jump, crashed into a tree and broke his leg. The skydive was set up by the owner of the elf as a stunt for his 9-year-old daughter. Both skydiver and elf are recovering at a local hospital.
A push is on to decorate as many houses and businesses in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa as possible for the holiday season, not just to be festive, but also to help people feel safer after four people were recently shot to death by a possible serial killer.