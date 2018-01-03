A fire consumed the yacht they lived on, but the couple escaped with their dog

More Videos 0:27 Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car Pause 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 2:52 Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 0:23 Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 1:36 Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 0:18 Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:57 California twins born minutes a part and in different years 1:53 Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht A Dania Beach couple barely escaped an early morning fire that consumed their 42-foot yacht, Lady Di. It took more than 60 Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at the Dania Beach Marina. A Dania Beach couple barely escaped an early morning fire that consumed their 42-foot yacht, Lady Di. It took more than 60 Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at the Dania Beach Marina. Broward Sheriff Office Fire Rescue

